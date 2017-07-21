Dear Kyrie Irving,

Tell me this is true!

ESPN Sources: On Kyrie Irving front, Cavs were given four preferred landing spots: New York, Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 21, 2017

Just tell me, Mr. Irving.

You want to play for us? Right?

Us!

The Minnesota Timberwolves!

Right??

Tell me, Mr. Irving! You got to be serious right now, alright?

(Wow!) If you play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, you’re playing with these guys:

You’ll be playing with a bunch of great guys, who are great players!

I don’t know how this will all work out. There’s this to consider:

That’s a lot of $$. And I’m not sure who we’re going to move, and how we’ll balance our cap space, to accommodate a contract such as yours.

But if Thibs could get you, and assume your contract…

Yes you will!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

