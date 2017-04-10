The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to unveil a new logo and jerseys tomorrow night at halftime versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. A day ahead of the game, a version of the logo has reportedly leaked to the public.

The logo featured below includes a round overlay with the team name and a basketball incorporated into the background similar to the Washington Wizards logo as of 2015.

JUST IN: A source who briefly saw the new Wolves primary logo described it as this. Wolf is differently rendered, but close to the current. pic.twitter.com/UsEJqsQ4U2 — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) April 10, 2017

Some details about the nature of the logo have already been revealed. The leaked design features the navy blue and lime green colors teased by the team in February.

#twolves new color scheme to feature lime green, navy blue, and heather gray. Uniform unveiled this spring and worn 2017-18 #PowerOfThePack pic.twitter.com/dAzcPahK38 — Brad Omland (@bradradio) February 13, 2017

Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson said during a game radio broadcast that the logo will be “an evolution” but still feature elements of old logos. The rebranding is the first major facelift for the logo since 1996. The team’s existing jersey design has been in use since 2010.

#Twolves CEO Ethan Casson says new team logo will not be an unveiling but "an evolution" and will feature elements of old logos. — Brad Omland (@bradradio) March 31, 2017

The team is working with designer Rodney Richardson for the rebrand. Richardson has also worked with the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings.

Conrad Burry, the writer who leaked the above logo, also scooped the Minnesota United FC kit before its official reveal.

