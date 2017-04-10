The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to unveil a new logo and jerseys tomorrow night at halftime versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. A day ahead of the game, a version of the logo has reportedly leaked to the public.
The logo featured below includes a round overlay with the team name and a basketball incorporated into the background similar to the Washington Wizards logo as of 2015.
Some details about the nature of the logo have already been revealed. The leaked design features the navy blue and lime green colors teased by the team in February.
Timberwolves CEO Ethan Casson said during a game radio broadcast that the logo will be “an evolution” but still feature elements of old logos. The rebranding is the first major facelift for the logo since 1996. The team’s existing jersey design has been in use since 2010.
The team is working with designer Rodney Richardson for the rebrand. Richardson has also worked with the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, and Sacramento Kings.
Conrad Burry, the writer who leaked the above logo, also scooped the Minnesota United FC kit before its official reveal.
Brad Omland is a writer and editor for Howlin’ T-Wolf. Follow him on Twitter: @bradradio.