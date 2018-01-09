Dear Timberwolves fans,

I was reading about the Timberwolves Salary-cap numbers:

I have to say: this is a fascinating look at the Timberwolves’ financial future. Are we going to re-sign Karl-Anthony Towns? Are we going to re-sign Jimmy Butler?

Well…Nick Friedell paints a bleak picture, should they re-sign the two:

He’s right. The Timberwolves would have more monies committed to their big threes—Karl Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler, and Andrew Wiggins—and less money for everyone else.

Okay, but let’s pause for a sec—and rewind. It’s 2018, and the Timberwolves are on the verge of making the playoffs.

That’s all I care about right now. The Timberwolves haven’t made the playoffs since 2004, and it’s about time that they do, so let’s worry about the cap space and who will be on this roster later.

Let’s just focus on right now: making the playoffs.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: