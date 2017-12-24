Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Marlena, You Are A Talented Timberwolves Artist!
Posted by on December 24, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

I’m pretty sure what I’m about to say sounds like common sense, or at least feels like it. You guys—yes, I’m talking to you individually now—come from all walks of life.

Some of you are talented bloggers, podcasters, tweeters, etc.

My point is everyone brings different skillsets to the Timberwolves community, and Marlena latest tweet on Jimmy Butler personifies what I mean:

Marlena, you are amazing! Continue what you’re doing.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s