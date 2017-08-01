Dear Melo Trimble,

Welcome to the Timberwolves:

Undrafted Maryland guard Melo Trimble has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2017

Welcome, welcome!

I’ll be honest: I haven’t been following your career.

You played at Maryland, but I’m not a college basketball guy.

I do like some of your highlights:

Especially this one:

That’s what we need off the bench.

Maybe that’s why Thibs signed you. He sees potential in your three point range.

I mean, you did shoot 41.2% from downtown during your freshman year.

I know the percentage eroded—last year, you shot, let’s see here, 31.7%!—but you’re only two seasons removed from your high point.

So with a little bit of coaching and some playing time, you could create a role for yourself in this team.

You could be our Benchwarmer and our Sharpshooter.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

