Dear Melo Trimble,
Welcome to the Timberwolves:
Welcome, welcome!
I’ll be honest: I haven’t been following your career.
You played at Maryland, but I’m not a college basketball guy.
I do like some of your highlights:
Especially this one:
That’s what we need off the bench.
Maybe that’s why Thibs signed you. He sees potential in your three point range.
I mean, you did shoot 41.2% from downtown during your freshman year.
I know the percentage eroded—last year, you shot, let’s see here, 31.7%!—but you’re only two seasons removed from your high point.
So with a little bit of coaching and some playing time, you could create a role for yourself in this team.
You could be our Benchwarmer and our Sharpshooter.
—DP
