The Minnesota Timberwolves go into the 2017 NBA Draft looking to add another quality player to make a run at the playoffs. Now, most years us Timberwolves fans tend to go into the draft with a high pucker factor. I’m not going to list all the blunders off, (if you’re reading this you probably know them) but will just one name: Ndudi Ebi. In 2017 I’m happy to say that I’m here to spread the good news: the Timberwolves are assured to get a talented player!

Minnesota Timberwolves Draft Preview

The lottery once again didn’t work in the Timberwolves’ favor and they moved back a position. However, this year isn’t another year with just two good prospects and the rest being projects. The Wolves pick at #7 and many think there are at least eight quality players. So, the good news is that the Timberwolves should have two very good players to choose from.

Sure, this year there is two consensus cream of the crop players in Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball but the next six players (maybe more) are close enough in overall talent level that anyone of those six players would be a great addition to the team. I think that with the relatively uniform quality from #3-#8 prospects, there will be some potential surprises and general unpredictability in the top 8. picks For the sake of this article, I’m going to rank players in groups of likeliness that they will be available for the Timberwolves at #7. I’m not including Fultz and Ball, as there is nearly no chance either would be there when the Wolves pick.

Very Unlikely

Josh Jackson has been compared to Kawhi Leonard or Jimmy Butler. Jackson is noted for his defense which is the only aspect of his that I can say makes sense to compare to Leonard. Jackson has a long way to go to be as good a shooter as Kawhi Leonard or even Jimmy Butler. However, his offensive game is a little more like Butler’s in his early years. I could see Jackson progressing along the same lines as Butler did, starting off as a defensive specialist and later being more noted for his offense. I’m not sure how he would fit on a team with Andrew Wiggins.

De’Aaron Fox’s playmaking potential and lighten quickness is what will probably get him picked well before the #7 spot. Comparisons for Fox are Dennis Schroeder and John Wall. I don’t think either Wall or Schroeder are good comparisons but perhaps a hybrid works. Fox is longer than Schroeder but not as long as Wall but is thinly built like Schroeder. While Fox has good length, is shifty and can be very disruptive via penetration. Fox isn’t very developed as a PG running a half-court offense. Shooting is also a major concern. With that said, the kid is lighting on the court and if he can be harnessed will be a big scorer in the NBA. While the Timberwolves don’t have an immediate need at PG, he’d be very hard to pass on if he were to fall to them.

Likely

Now, I’m not saying that all four of these players will be available at #7 but that one of these four is most likely going to be there for the picking.

Jonathan Isaac wow’s people with his athletic ability, quickness and ability to run the floor. His length projects that he could be a good defensive player as well and projects to become a more consistent shooter. On the downside, he’s very thin and easily bullied at either SF/PF. Also, questionable rebounding potential due to lack of strength. Isaac is compared to Kevin Durant, but that is a pipe dream. If he doesn’t get stronger and develop a consistent shot he may only be a Corey Brewer & Nerlens Noel love child. Isaac has great potential and fits a need for the Timberwolves should he develop some strength. Jonathan Isaac could look very nice alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. According to our Twitter Poll, Jonathan Isaac is the overwhelming choice of Timberwolves fans at the seventh pick.

Jayson Tatum projects to be a lot like Danny Granger or maybe Andrew Wiggins. Tatum is ready to play from the offensive side of the ball with a good midrange game, ability to get his own shots and prototypical size and length for his position. Questions abound in regard to his physicality and effort on defense and on the boards are his major drawbacks. Tatum also tends to be a pretty ball dominant for his position. Timberwolves fans may ask why would they take Tatum when they already have Wiggins. Well, with Muhammed possibly leaving and not being sure exactly how Lavine will be this year there isn’t much depth at wing.

Dennis Smith is perhaps the most freakish athlete in the draft and potential highlight reel frequent flier. Smith will be nearly unguardable in iso and can create havoc on penetration. Smith compares to Steve Francis or on the positive side Damian Lillard which I think are both ends of the spectrum comparisons. I have to admit that the idea of a player as exciting as Smith added to Lavine, Wiggins and Towns make me salivate at all the vines we will see on Twitter. However, the problem is if you have a guy like Smith who has shown little interest in being a PG and doesn’t have the shot to be an SG it puts the whole team in an awkward position. If the Timberwolves can get him to think more like a PG without putting his explosiveness on a leash, he could be great for the Wolves. I think Thibs may be looking at Smith like Derrick Rose 2.0.

Mallik Monk is another player that as a Timberwolves fan that I look at and say, “We need a player like that”. Monk is a stone-cold killer with his jumper and has the ability to put points up in bunches. Given the Timberwolves were ranked last or near last in nearly all 3P statistics, Monk would have an immediate impact. One comparison I’ve seen is Eric Gordon. I think the general comparison in shooting ability is good but Monk is much more athletically gifted. Again, given the depth at wing Monk would make a perfect fit for the Timberwolves.

Almost Certainly

I’m not going to spend much time on these last two because the chances are low that the Timberwolves would draft them. Both Zach Collins and Lauri Markanen have come up on various mocks as Timberwolves picks. I think it’s pretty unlikely they got to the Wolves at #7 but if there was a trade down involved it could happen.

Zach Collins projects out to be more of a traditional, old school PF. He doesn’t have the shooting to be a stretch at this point. Collins does a lot of things well but doesn’t really shine in any one area. I think he projects to be a solid grinder in the NBA. Upper-end potential might be Tom Gugliotta.

Lauri Markkanen will make think you he’s the next prototype stretch four if you just watch him shoot. When you start looking at him when he’s not shooting you soon find out why he’s a fringe top 10 pick. Markkanen is easily the worst defender of any player in the first round of the draft. Surprisingly unable to affect shots despite size due to poor jump timing and seeming inability to locate the ball. Lacks strength and length to defend in the post. Very poor rebounder for his position. As much as I love the shooting and some of what he can do with the ball, he is a huge liability on defense and offers little on the boards. Still, Markkanen can add some much-needed shooting ability to the roster and could develop into the best shooting PF in the league.

Conclusion

It’s an exciting year to be a Timberwolves fan at the draft. There is certainty and uncertainty at the same time. I’m certain that Monk, Smith, Isaac or Tatum will be a Timberwolf next season but I’m not certain which of the four it will be. All will be very good NBA players and also happen to fill needs for the Timberwolves roster. There is speculation that the Timberwolves could trade the pick which is possible, they have been said to be in search of a veteran point guard.