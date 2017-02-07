The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly making their first move in a post-Zach LaVine season. Seventh-year shooting guard/small forward Lance Stephenson is reportedly coming to Minnesota on a 10-day contract, according to The Vertical. The team has not confirmed the signing.

Lance Stephenson is signing a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2017

The Timberwolves would be Stephenson’s fifth team in seven seasons also including the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans. He started this season with the Pelicans where he averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in six appearances off the bench. He suffered a groin injury on Nov. 4 and was subsequently waived.

The signing adds veteran depth at the shooting guard position behind Brandon Rush and Shabazz Muhammad. Stephenson’s contract is good for 10 days or three games, whichever comes last. The team can sign him to two 10-day contracts; then they must sign him for the remainder of the season or waive him.

Stephenson, the 40th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, had numerous honors in high school and college, but criminal allegations and on-court antics have mired his professional career. In 2010, Stephenson was arrested for third-degree assault for allegedly pushing his girlfriend down a flight of stairs, but the case was dismissed in court. In the 2014 NBA playoffs, he famously blew in then-Miami Heat small forward Lebron James’ ear.

Brad Omland is a writer and editor for Howlin’ T-Wolf. Follow him on Twitter: @bradradio.