Dear Mr. Taylor,
I remember watching this years ago:
I didn’t know what to make of it.
My take away from the presser? The improvements would enhance the fan experience.
I still remember my reaction: okay, great!
That was, what, like, 6 years ago?
I, uh, I…didn’t (really) follow the developments since—I care more about the team than the renovations—but today I saw a couple of new features that caught my attention.
Like the court and scoreboard:
The locker rooms:
And more importantly, this:
Heh, yeah….the next time I go to the Target Center, this will be the first place I go to!
I’m just kidding.
Everything that I saw today—more here—was stunning.
Absolutely stunning!
I feel like the renovations create a lot of open space, that there’s wiggle room for everyone.
Fans, players, front office—the atmosphere, when you watch the videos in full screen, feels spacious.
It feels exciting.
I really enjoyed what I saw today.
Especially the renovations for this:
I can’t wait for next season!
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
