Dear Mr. Taylor,

I remember watching this years ago:

I didn’t know what to make of it.

My take away from the presser? The improvements would enhance the fan experience.

I still remember my reaction: okay, great!

That was, what, like, 6 years ago?

I, uh, I…didn’t (really) follow the developments since—I care more about the team than the renovations—but today I saw a couple of new features that caught my attention.

Like the court and scoreboard:

The locker rooms:

And more importantly, this:

Heh, yeah….the next time I go to the Target Center, this will be the first place I go to!

I’m just kidding.

Everything that I saw today—more here—was stunning.

Absolutely stunning!

I feel like the renovations create a lot of open space, that there’s wiggle room for everyone.

Fans, players, front office—the atmosphere, when you watch the videos in full screen, feels spacious.

It feels exciting.

I really enjoyed what I saw today.

Especially the renovations for this:

Can confirm the new seats are more comfortable pic.twitter.com/ZqZhpSYOJt — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) July 17, 2017

I can’t wait for next season!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

