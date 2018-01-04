Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Karl-Anthony Towns: We just didn't play with the energy and urgency pic.twitter.com/xXroOJjRvP — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2018

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Kevin Lynch says the disparity from the 3-point line was the difference in tonight's game pic.twitter.com/ElFYlaFBIS — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 4, 2018

Timberwolves Media:

The Nets have outscored the Wolves 42-3 tonight on 3-point shots and the Wolves trail lead 97-96 with 33 seconds left — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 4, 2018

Not great there from the Wolves at the end. Definitely should’ve went earlier there on the final possession — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) January 4, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Not as dramatic as usual, but a recurring theme. If the Wolves missed Teague tonight it’s because of who slotted into backup duty. pic.twitter.com/WGVjFYVHRv — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) January 4, 2018

Even hitting one more 3-pointer likely could’ve been the difference too. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) January 4, 2018

Thing that Thibs should do but probably won't: call up Anthony Brown for Saturday's home game against New Orleans. Wolves will be on a back-to-back against weaker opponent, relieve some minutes, see if Brown can splash at NBA level like he is down south (41.7% 3FG on 6.7/game). — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) January 4, 2018

Games like tonight are what make me miss LaVine the most. Crawford can get hot sure, but they're still just all long 2s. This team desperately needs a real 3 point shooter. — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) January 4, 2018

In my eyes wolves have a new worse loss of the season, pathetic to lose to the Nets especially with all their injuries and again Thibs has no idea how to draw up an inbounds play end of game — Rob (@TheSportsminn) January 4, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Bad loss for the #Wolves, but I'm rolling with J. Buckets all day, all night. Clutch on both ends of the floor down the stretch. Yes, missed the final shot, but fearless in taking it. #AllEyesNorth — Daniel Dodds (@Dodds_DanielP) January 4, 2018

One of "those" games by the #Wolves again. Towns not active in the 2nd half (no ast, stl, or blk tonight) Wiggins also uninterested with only 2 reb and 1 ast. Butler can't do it ALL guys! #NBA #AllEyesNorth — Tyler (@therealtbrandt) January 4, 2018

People want threes when we could've just won with a two. All I'm saying is that this team is 1000% capable without all that shit. We move on, and focus on playoffs. We good. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/F6vomCT0Gu — Dásha (@Mrs_dot_King) January 4, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

