Dear Timberwolves fans,

In case you missed it:

Or not.

Most likely not. Let’s see how the fans, like yourself, reacted:

Timberwolves Fans:

I don't get how people hate the new #Twolves jerseys… They are killer! pic.twitter.com/5SgY0gfgMX — Steve Frikken (@Frikk09) August 10, 2017

I'm not going to take a stance on the new Wolves jerseys until I see Crunch wearing one. — John Bender (@jbjohnbender) August 10, 2017

NBA Fans:

Wtf fit bit sponsor. Oh no… — KerbyPuckett (@RoKerbyPuckett) August 10, 2017

The new #Twolves Uniforms I like 👌🏾 — JaQuan MarQuez (@TheGoonBoss540) August 10, 2017

Maybe I'd enter if these jerseys don't look like they're supposed to be worn by a re re — Brantley (@BigBallerBrant2) August 10, 2017

See the differences?

Timberwolves fans, like myself, love them whereas the broader fan bases are ambivalent.

That’s okay. Maybe you’re having a hard time imagining these jerseys on the court.

So let’s imagine—wait, scrape that idea. Let’s see!—how the players look like in these unis.

Like Andrew Wiggins:

A post shared by Andrew Wiggins (@22wiggins) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

Karl-Anthony Towns:

Jimmy Butler:

Looking fresh from his head to his threads. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/tXh5TYYRAY — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017

Not bad!

There’s more to come, of course:

Wolves' unis unveiled today are the "Association" & "Icon" versions. Two other styles are coming later. Jerseys available for sale Sept. 29 — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) August 10, 2017

Which is exciting!

Who knows what that’ll mean over time—I think you’ll see more and more fans warm up to the new uniforms—but right now, as of now, I know this for a fact: I’m getting The Icon!

I love the new threads!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

