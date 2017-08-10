Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
New Era, New Threads: Fan Reactions
Posted by on August 10, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

In case you missed it:

Or not.

Most likely not. Let’s see how the fans, like yourself, reacted:

Timberwolves Fans:

NBA Fans:

See the differences?

Timberwolves fans, like myself, love them whereas the broader fan bases are ambivalent.

That’s okay. Maybe you’re having a hard time imagining these jerseys on the court.

So let’s imagine—wait, scrape that idea. Let’s see!—how the players look like in these unis.

Like Andrew Wiggins:

A post shared by Andrew Wiggins (@22wiggins) on

Karl-Anthony Towns:

Jimmy Butler:

Not bad!

There’s more to come, of course:

Which is exciting!

Who knows what that’ll mean over time—I think you’ll see more and more fans warm up to the new uniforms—but right now, as of now, I know this for a fact: I’m getting The Icon!

I love the new threads!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

