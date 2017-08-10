Dear Timberwolves fans,
In case you missed it:
Or not.
Most likely not. Let’s see how the fans, like yourself, reacted:
Timberwolves Fans:
NBA Fans:
See the differences?
Timberwolves fans, like myself, love them whereas the broader fan bases are ambivalent.
That’s okay. Maybe you’re having a hard time imagining these jerseys on the court.
So let’s imagine—wait, scrape that idea. Let’s see!—how the players look like in these unis.
Like Andrew Wiggins:
Not bad!
There’s more to come, of course:
Which is exciting!
Who knows what that’ll mean over time—I think you’ll see more and more fans warm up to the new uniforms—but right now, as of now, I know this for a fact: I’m getting The Icon!
I love the new threads!
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.
Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: