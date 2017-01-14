People make New Year’s resolutions for many reasons. Some people want to lose a few inches on the waistline, while others want to see more of the world or purchase that new home. These are all efforts to improve their lives in some form or fashion. As we look forward to 2017, I’d like to see the Minnesota Timberwolves Big 3,Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Zach LaVine, make some resolutions on the basketball court.

Andrew Wiggins – Give the team more than just scoring

Wiggins is leading the Wolves in scoring, torching teams for 22 points per game but he could help his team win more games by grabbing more rebounds and dishing out more assists. Wiggins averaged 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season, which are fewer than you’d expect from someone as talented and athletic as he is. He needs to crash to the hoop for rebounds much in the same way Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook does after attempting a shot. Also, when Wiggins can take more control of the offense when he handles the ball and look to pass instead of score every time, he may find that the game will come easier to him, And the easier the game becomes for him, the easier it will be for the Wolves to win

Karl-Anthony Towns – Take control of the leadership role

Towns has been the most consistent player for the Wolves this season. He is a close second in scoring for the Wolves while also leading the team in rebounds and blocks. The thing that Towns can bring to his team is to stand out as the leader is to become more vocal with his teammates. Fans know that he plays the game with a lot of passion, but it’s time for Towns to use that passion to lead his team. He should try to communicate more with them. When Towns is on the floor or on the bench, he should have conversations with his teammates on what he sees and try to build their confidence when things get tough. If he can master this in the way Kevin Garnett, the one-day Hall of Fame forward did, the team could fight back when things get tough and turn losses into wins.

Zach LaVine – Become the go-to guy in the clutch

Zach LaVine has been on fire as a scorer this year. He is averaging about one and a half less points per game than Andrew Wiggins while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and just under 41 percent from the three-point line. That hot shooting and the ability to create his own shot give him the best opportunity to make big shots in close games. However, he has a tendency to hover around the 3 point line and shoot the ball from long distance in the last few minutes of the game. LaVine should use his athleticism and leaping ability attack the basket and to try and draw fouls late in games. It will stop the clock and give his team a chance to come back in the last couple minutes of the game. If Zach can take on the role as the go-to guy more aggressive, the Wolves record should start having more W’s on it.

If Wiggins, Towns, and LaVine all resolve to improve in these areas in 2017 in the new year, the Wolves future is bright

Alex Chavez is a contributor for Howlin’ T-Wolf. Follow him on Twitter: @acXhtw.