Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

brb, gonna watch this one on repeat. 😳 pic.twitter.com/b1gWgQXzmR — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) November 20, 2017

Timberwolves fans:

Cmon wolves finish this game — Bryce (@freetyus) November 20, 2017

FUCK FUCK FUCK FUUUUUUCK — Tyus Jones deserves more minutes (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) November 20, 2017

Oh no. Jimmy misses the 3rd free throw that would have tied the game. Tobias Harris will head to the line with DET up 98-97 with 3.3 seconds left. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 20, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Andrew Wiggins says the #Twolves played "3 quarters of good defense" but fell short in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/pss9euJYB4 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 20, 2017

Taj Gibson on #Wolves inability to execute down the stretch tonight: “It’s frustrating, but it’s a lesson learned. We’re a resilient bunch. We’ve got a good team and these games are going to happen. Just gotta learn from it and keep pushing.” pic.twitter.com/hkx2XqBCxl — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) November 20, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Thibs, post game: “Turnovers.” — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) November 20, 2017

Small sample size for the #Wolves but… Jeff Teague in 10 wins: 16 ppg, 44.1 FG%. Jeff Teague in 6 losses: 9 ppg, 32.7 FG%. — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) November 20, 2017

Small sample size, kind of, but basically the Wolves shoot better from the field against Detroit, but are otherwise worse in every category listed. Detroit just knows how to get after Minnesota, I guess. — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) November 20, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Win some lose some have some questions about thibs last few possession plays but hey let's go get the next one #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) November 20, 2017

Agreed, felt very much like the dark days. I'll watch the video of Wiggins winning against OKC a few dozen times to cleanse my palate. — Nathan Fluger (@nfluger) November 20, 2017

4th quarter was everything bad about the Wolves this year. Ball stopped moving on offense, guys passed up open threes, pick-and-roll defense got shredded. These are the losses that make the record feel worse than 10-6. Wolves kill themselves by not doing basic basketball things — Key Sang (@Phantele_) November 20, 2017

