Dear Timberwolves fans,

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Looking for the right way to do the wrong things. pic.twitter.com/Q5cpMrfVgs — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 31, 2018

Just understand… Gorgui's on a roll like Cottonelle. pic.twitter.com/qzZ9OLDLrL — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 31, 2018

"The 6ix ain't friendly, but that's where I layup" – Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/nsBI96VXut — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 31, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Wolves finish their 17-game Jan schedule (most in NBA) at 9-8 & finish the month where they started, 4th in West. #AllEyesNorth — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) January 31, 2018

Wolves went through a grueling January and came out with a 9-8 record that includes 1-8 record on the road. Thanks, 10-game home win streak! — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 31, 2018

Fifth game in 7 nights in 5 different cities. Legs looked heavy down the stretch. 2nd night of back-to-back against a really good team. That's why the Atlanta game hurts. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) January 31, 2018

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Minnesota's struggles in Toronto continue after a loss tonight made it 14 consecutive pic.twitter.com/zWQFAQ9pAg — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 31, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

dad recap (wow some serious sass) pic.twitter.com/Qcgvg6z2oX — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) January 31, 2018

Bazz getting minutes shows how limited of a bench Thibs put together. Georges-Hunt is a great guy but is so limited offensively. Went back to Bazz hoping for offense and he just shouldn't be playing. Need wing help. I would rather Brown play over both. — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) January 31, 2018

Good thing the Thunder lost in DC tonight, or the Wolves would have dropped out of the four seed for the first time in a good long while. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) January 31, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

A lot are going to disagree with me and i really don’t care,but there’s no upgrade with Teague from Ricky when We have a shot hesitant, over dribbling, over thinking PG we pay 5 million more for. Also, before you respond to disagree, look at KAT’s shot attempts this year vs last — Retirement Body (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) January 31, 2018

The @Timberwolves end the month of January with a loss against the Raptors on the road. They finished 9-8 this month. Yikes. 1-8 away from home. Double yikes. Hope this improves after the all-star break.#AllEyesNorth — Stutterin' Stan (@stutterinstan) January 31, 2018

Good news is that our next two games are at home!! #AllEyesNorth — Luke (32-22) (@LukeChali4) January 31, 2018

This will cheer you up immediately https://t.co/sFyebqiJdG — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) January 31, 2018

