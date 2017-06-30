Dear Ricky Rubio,

My stance on you is pretty clear:

I’m a huge supporter.

So when I heard you were traded to the Utah Jazz today, I was devastated:

Absolutely devastated…

I still am but I’m getting a grip on reality again, and the reality’s not pretty.

The reality is you’re no longer with us.

….I feel… I feel…

Sigh.

I feel somber. (gimme a sec here)

I will, no doubt, cheer for you when you return to Minneapolis, but once I see you in a uniform other than ours, that’s it.

Life for you, life for me—life for Timberwolves fans—will never be the same.

Before we part ways, you left us with memories that we will never forget. There’s so many of them, but I’ll never forget these moments:

Here’s another one:

Okay, that’s enough to illustrate my point. The point is I’m going to miss you dearly.

There are rumors of Jeff Teague signing with the Timberwolves tomorrow. Perhaps your trade was freeing cap space for his contract.

Who knows what will happen tomorrow, but tomorrow is for another day.

Today, I want to remember your time with the Timberwolves.

So before you pack your bags for Utah, let me just say this: Mr. Rubio, from the bottom of my heart, Thank You.

Thank You for the pretty passes, the pretty plays.

Even the celebratory reaction(s):

Wherever you may be, regardless of what happens, always remember this:

Be happy, change your face.

Enjoy it!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

