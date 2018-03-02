Dear Ricky Rubio,

Hey, do you still follow the Timberwolves?

Why, of course you do! In case you missed it, as a Timberwolves “fan,” here’s why you should care:

Don’t look now, but the Blazers – winners of five straight and seven of their last eight after beating Minnesota – are a half game behind the Wolves for the No. 3 spot in the West. (And…2 1/2 away from the 8th spot) pic.twitter.com/bn3wi2wMet — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 2, 2018

I don’t see Utah fighting for a playoff spot—I’m sure you think otherwise—and…look, let me just get to the point: consider losing to the Timberwolves tonight.

Here’s what’ll happen if you do:

Wolves play Utah tomorrow – another tough matchup – and then get 5 days off. I know the All-Star break just came and went, but this team needs it. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) March 2, 2018

Here’s what the division/conference record could look like if you tried:

The Wolves still SHOULD have the tiebreaker over Portland. Division record:

MIN 9-3 (left: UTA, UTA, DEN, DEN)

POR 6-6 (left: OKC, DEN, UTA, NOP) If that ties, conference record:

MIN 28-12

POR 22-15 If that ties, record against West playoff teams: pretty sure MIN wins. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) March 2, 2018

Uh, hah, no! Don’t lose on purpose now. The commissioner’s pretty strict on tanking:

Adam Silver sent a memo to teams on the so-called tanking: The integrity of the competition on playing court is cornerstone of NBA https://t.co/JiIjLfKGHO — Sportando (@Sportando) February 28, 2018

Alright, let me be clear: I do expect you to play your best against your former team.

(I know you will)

Any win against us is a satisfying feeling—for sure!

I also want you to consider this. Just for a second: it’s the end of the regular season. The Jazz don’t make the playoffs, and the Timberwolves became the 9th seed.

Who are you going to root for during the playoffs?

The, uh, Warriors? No!

They’re vulnerable against the Rockets, who could win it all this year, and the Rockets need competitors in their conference.

It can’t just be the Warriors now, so who’s in the second best position to defeat the Rockets?

The Timberwolves! The Timberwolves could do it once Jimmy Butler returns.

So if you want to watch meaningful playoff games as a Timberwolves fan, consider the bigger picture in terms of the Timberwolves playoff chances.

Consider losing to the Timberwolves tonight.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.