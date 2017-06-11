Ricky Rubio.

Last season, you were fun to watch from the perimeter:

You shot 21/38 (55.3%) from the high post. League Average was 39.9%, so you were an above average player by over 10%!

That’s … kind of a big deal. 😝

You didn’t play as well inside the paint, but you’re not supposed to. (You’re a freakin’ point guard for cryin’ out loud!)

You are Ricky Rubio. Ricky Rubio, you are.

(By the way! The fact that you shot 58.3% from the low paint, when you clearly didn’t have to, speaks volumes about you…AND I digress. Moving on…)

You did shoot close to league average from above the break (except for middle court), but you shot well at the baselines and the right corner. (You probably had to shoot more from the baselines after Zach LaVine tore his left ACL.)

Regardless, my point stands. Mr. Rubio, you were amazing last year.

You were fun to watch! I want to share with you some of my favorite moments in the areas that you excelled at.

High Post:

R. 👏

U. 👏

B! 👏

Above the Break:

I! 👏

O! 👏

Right Corner:

Rubio!!!

Let me say it one last time. You’re amazing!

Go Timberwolves! Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: