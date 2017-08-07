Dear Timberwolves fans,
You remember this?
Basketball brought me here 6 years ago. I didn't know much about Minnesota, and now I'm proud to call it home. You never know what this journey will bring you, and I wouldn't change a bit of mine over the last 6 years. I remember arriving here like it was yesterday. I stepped out of the airport and was overwhelmed with your support. It's something I'll never forget. What we have in Minnesota is special and you don't know that until you live there. You helped me to grow as a player, but more importantly as a person. I learned a lot, met incredible people who became part of my family and will always be in my heart…. especially you, Flip. I gave my best night after night. I'm sorry we couldn't make the playoffs because you deserve it. I am grateful to the Timberwolves organization and all of my coaches, trainers and staff. Finally, I want to thank all of the amazing teammates I was fortunate to play alongside for the last 6 years. I wish nothing but the best for you guys.
I do.
I also remember how I felt:
I was devastated… (I love Ricky Rubio!)
I’ve since moved on, and Timberwolves fans, like yourself, may have as well.
But occasionally, you’ll see Ricky Rubio’s name appearing on Timberwolves Twitter.
Here’s the latest:
Here’s how Timberwolves fans reacted:
Some are quite extreme:
So as you could see, there’s a lot of mixed reactions—be it raw thoughts or emotion.
What do I think? Mr. Rubio was authentic in every way imaginable.
I don’t think he went into this offseason thinking he would be traded, so when he did, ironically to a division rival, I could understand the shock.
And later the humility.
He went to a team that has a history of winning—ask Mr. Layden—and he wants to win.
So when Ricky Rubio talks about going to a team that cherishes him, he’s not taking a shot at the Timberwolves.
He’s expressing a sigh of relief. He’s thankful for the way things turned out.
And so, for the fans who expressed outrage at Ricky Rubio’s comments, what’s there to be outraged about?
If you were Ricky Rubio, wouldn’t you feel the same way?
I would.
Why? Because I’m going to an organization that really believed in me.
