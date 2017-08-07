Dear Timberwolves fans,

You remember this?

I do.

I also remember how I felt:

I was devastated… (I love Ricky Rubio!)

I’ve since moved on, and Timberwolves fans, like yourself, may have as well.

But occasionally, you’ll see Ricky Rubio’s name appearing on Timberwolves Twitter.

Here’s the latest:

Ricky Rubio says he’s excited to play for “organization that really believed in me” https://t.co/dQhfkk18SH — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) August 6, 2017

Here’s how Timberwolves fans reacted:

What the f ever… he was with us since 2009… and the fan base defended him the whole time and always hoped for the best. — B-Wolves (@bwolves) August 6, 2017

Totally true, totally fair, totally painful https://t.co/5S3hXsG2JR — The Halfcourt Press (@THalfCourtPress) August 6, 2017

I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN YOU @rickyrubio9 — maggaggie (@88mugsy88) August 7, 2017

Some are quite extreme:

Sever your ties and love of Ricky Rubio.. He never cared about Minnesota.. Utah will see the same soon — Goose Oberstar (@MapleJordan43) August 6, 2017

Sometimes I just want the Jazz to sweep the Wolves in the first round of the playoffs next year. https://t.co/LSpdKXLb87 — Matt Femrite (@FattMemrite) August 6, 2017

So as you could see, there’s a lot of mixed reactions—be it raw thoughts or emotion.

What do I think? Mr. Rubio was authentic in every way imaginable.

I don’t think he went into this offseason thinking he would be traded, so when he did, ironically to a division rival, I could understand the shock.

And later the humility.

He went to a team that has a history of winning—ask Mr. Layden—and he wants to win.

So when Ricky Rubio talks about going to a team that cherishes him, he’s not taking a shot at the Timberwolves.

He’s expressing a sigh of relief. He’s thankful for the way things turned out.

And so, for the fans who expressed outrage at Ricky Rubio’s comments, what’s there to be outraged about?

If you were Ricky Rubio, wouldn’t you feel the same way?

I would.

Why? Because I’m going to an organization that really believed in me.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Photo: SLC Dunk