I am still bothered by this tweet:
I am especially bothered by what you had to say, Ricky Rubio:
“Yes, I would like my opinion to have more weight on things that affect the team. And I think that is linked to the performance on the court. My second leg of the season gave me more power. And I want things to go well.” (Eurohoops.net)
Okay. Let’s read between the lines. You feel under appreciated as one of the longest tenured Timberpups.
I understand how you feel Mr. Rubio. The rumors, the uncertainties—it could take a toll on you.
I feel like deep down, you want to be with the Timberwolves for the rest of your career.
But I know you can’t control the trade rumors, and neither could I.
As a Timberwolves fan, I want you to know this: I appreciate you sir.
I appreciate your game, beginning with your top plays:
I’m showing you a small sample size, but these highlights reinforce this fact: your basketball IQ on the court matters.
So what does this all mean? Ricky Rubio. Your opinions on the Timberwolves matter.
They matter a lot.
