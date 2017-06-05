Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Ricky Rubio, your Timberwolves IQ matters. I have the highlights to show it
Posted by on June 5, 2017

I am still bothered by this tweet:

I am especially bothered by what you had to say, Ricky Rubio:

“Yes, I would like my opinion to have more weight on things that affect the team. And I think that is linked to the performance on the court. My second leg of the season gave me more power. And I want things to go well.” (Eurohoops.net)

Okay. Let’s read between the lines. You feel under appreciated as one of the longest tenured Timberpups.

I understand how you feel Mr. Rubio. The rumors, the uncertainties—it could take a toll on you.

I feel like deep down, you want to be with the Timberwolves for the rest of your career.

But I know you can’t control the trade rumors, and neither could I.

As a Timberwolves fan, I want you to know this: I appreciate you sir.

I appreciate your game, beginning with your top plays:

I’m showing you a small sample size, but these highlights reinforce this fact: your basketball IQ on the court matters.

So what does this all mean? Ricky Rubio. Your opinions on the Timberwolves matter.

They matter a lot.

Go Timberwolves! Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

