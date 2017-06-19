Not sure what you’re reading? Here’s a preview:
****
I’m starting to understand you better, seeing what life is like in your shoes.
I’m talking the latest rumor that involves your name:
I feel irritated.
I feel tired.
I feel nauseous.
I feel anxious.
I don’t feel great. Not great for a second.
I love the Timberwolves, just like you do, but I’m a fan and you’re a player.
I don’t know what your faith with the Timberwolves will be.
In an ideal world, I want you to stay in the Twin Cities for the rest of your career.
I don’t need to reiterate your greatness. Just watch it:
Oh, that’s great…you are great.
So when I hear your name floating in rumor, after rumor, I feel your uneasiness about staying with a franchise that you love dearly.
Sigh. I also see why you tweet once in a while, focusing more on life instead of basketball.
The business side of basketball can be a brutal business.
Especially when you can’t do anything about it!
Oh Mr. Rubio…before you overthink the rumors, I want you to remember this: you’re still a member of the Timberwolves!
You’re still wearing number 9 in the back of your jersey.
You’re still the starting point guard.
You’re still playing home games at the Target Center.
So take a few breathers, Mr. Rubio. You’re still here until you are no longer here.
Enjoy the moment.
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
