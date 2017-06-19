Not sure what you’re reading? Here’s a preview:

https://thebloguin.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/t.m4a

****

Ricky Rubio.

I’m starting to understand you better, seeing what life is like in your shoes.

I’m talking the latest rumor that involves your name:

The Mavs have held in-house talks about making an offer for Ricky Rubio. Details: https://t.co/BaTJ6revMb pic.twitter.com/1JTgiEoFHj — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) June 18, 2017

I feel irritated.

I feel tired.

I feel nauseous.

I feel anxious.

I don’t feel great. Not great for a second.

I love the Timberwolves, just like you do, but I’m a fan and you’re a player.

I don’t know what your faith with the Timberwolves will be.

In an ideal world, I want you to stay in the Twin Cities for the rest of your career.

I don’t need to reiterate your greatness. Just watch it:

Oh, that’s great…you are great.

So when I hear your name floating in rumor, after rumor, I feel your uneasiness about staying with a franchise that you love dearly.

Sigh. I also see why you tweet once in a while, focusing more on life instead of basketball.

La sonrisa cuesta menos que la electricidad y da más luz pic.twitter.com/fUepSAhiZV — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) May 25, 2017

The business side of basketball can be a brutal business.

Especially when you can’t do anything about it!

Oh Mr. Rubio…before you overthink the rumors, I want you to remember this: you’re still a member of the Timberwolves!

You’re still wearing number 9 in the back of your jersey.

You’re still the starting point guard.

You’re still playing home games at the Target Center.

So take a few breathers, Mr. Rubio. You’re still here until you are no longer here.

Enjoy the moment.

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: