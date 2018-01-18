Dear Timberwolves fans,

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Bjelica is BACK! (plus a Tyus 👌) pic.twitter.com/UAkKaoGxaB — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 19, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Thought Towns played really well. Liked Bjelly's aggression. Rest of roster from so-so to terrible. (Except MGH, +5 in 1 minute of action.) — brittrobson (@brittrobson) January 19, 2018

It's final: Wolves lost 116-98 at Houston, end quick two-game trip 0-2 with Toronto coming to TC on Saturday. Eric Gordon w/ 30 for Rockets, Harden goes 3-for-15 for 10 points in first game back from hamstring injury — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) January 19, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) Houston is darn good

2) Matchup nightmare for the Wolves

3) KAT 22/16 and 5 blocks

4) This starts a tough stretch and shows why the Orlando game was so important

5) Houston vs GSW will be fun in playoffs — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) January 19, 2018

Hi, I'm KAT's on-ball defense and I have DirecTV. I'm KAT's pick-and-roll defense and I have cable. — Alex Berg (@AlexBerg22) January 19, 2018

15 minutes for Tyus. +4. Just saying, as usual, but come on. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) January 19, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

A predictable blowout. But you hate seeing Thibs cling to fixable problems in these situations. Wouldn’t have made much of a difference. Grinding down a team like this is a fools errand — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) January 19, 2018

What's frustrating is it's a very fixable problem. Thibs says he plays a scheme that maximizes the roster's strengths and minimizes their weaknesses and that's true. But he's also in charge of the roster. He frames this as an adjustment when it's an intentional choice on his part — Key Sang (@Phantele_) January 19, 2018

