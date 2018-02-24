Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

H U S T L E Four offensive rebounds lead to the Jamal trey! pic.twitter.com/iyD7hhzEl3 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

#WolvesFastbreak: Jimmy Butler leaves early after suffering apparent knee injury in the third quarter pic.twitter.com/jjqA3bDiDx — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 24, 2018

Taj Gibson on Jimmy Butler's injury: "He's a warrior" pic.twitter.com/kYWim3FAPN — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 24, 2018

#Twolves coach Tom Thibodeau gives us an update on Jimmy Butler's injury pic.twitter.com/YtImxgDNEO — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 24, 2018

Thibs said Butler will have MRI after Team returns home tonight, wouldn’t “speculate” but mood is very somber — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) February 24, 2018

All the Timberwolves can do is hope Jimmy Butler won't be gone for long https://t.co/qoPhgYZSpp — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 24, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) Jimmy is hurt

2) Nothing else matters

3) Teams have to play perfect and get lucky to beat them

4) Never be a Minnesota fan — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) February 24, 2018

Please be a sprain — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) February 24, 2018

So this tells us that x-rays were negative, which means no fracture. Wolves medical staff has an idea of the diagnosis, will use the MRI to confirm. https://t.co/Am5d6X7z2U — Lucas Seehafer (@loseehafer) February 24, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

I hope Jimmy Butler’s okay. We’ve seen so much of this as Minnesota sports fans, that we’ve become emotionally numb. This really sucks. #AllEyesNorth #AllEyesKnee #GetWellJimmy — Kyle Ashton (@beefdaddy4) February 24, 2018

Please let @JimmyButler 's injury be minor. Hoping for the best. #AllEyesNorth — Michelle Sichak (@MichelleSichak) February 24, 2018

.@JimmyButler yo my knees are trash but they are functional so you can have one of them — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) February 24, 2018

Fuck injuries and anyone who thinks they’re funny — Prayers for Jimmy Butler (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) February 24, 2018

We lose a player and our own fans bring more negativity. Talking down about our own players like come on people smh #AllEyesNorth https://t.co/g1CSEy8GSw — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) February 24, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

