Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Great block from Towns. pic.twitter.com/GHl7tBgdLh — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) February 14, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

Rockets explode in the 4th to end the Wolves’ 13-game home winning streak.hit 22 3s to Minnesota’s 6. Math wins — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 14, 2018

Rockets' fourth-quarter flurry of 3s buries Wolves, ends their home winning streak at 13 games, 126-108. They outscored Wolves 66-18 on threes — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) February 14, 2018

Tom Thibodeau following the #Twolves' 126-109 loss to the Rockets: "When you're playing a team like that, you have to come in with a edge" pic.twitter.com/xJMXKfw6P8 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 14, 2018

#WolvesFastbreak: Kevin Lynch says the #Twolves struggled to overcome a barrage of 3-pointers by the Rockets pic.twitter.com/6FZjLQrLlz — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 14, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways:

1) We saw the good Teague tonight. More of this please

2) We saw the bad Wiggins tonight. Less of this please

3) The Rockets are freaking good

4) Wolves are not built to beat teams that make a lot of 3's

5) KAT was very good tonight. He can do this every game. Let him! — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) February 14, 2018

The Ryan Anderson gravity was for real tonight, especially in the 4th. Wolves didn’t have an answer for when D'Antoni went to him at the 5. Houston spread him out 3-5 feet beyond the arc and everything came crashing down for MN. — John Meyer (@thedailywolf) February 14, 2018

Guys….they're on their first truly bad stretch of the season, and are still a game out of third place in the West. A drop is certainly possible, but it's far from definite. I want to see how they look after the All-Star break. — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) February 14, 2018

Spurs, Wolves, Thunder all lose. No change in 3-4-5 race. 3. Spurs 35-24

4. Wolves 35-25 (-0.5)

5. Thunder 32-26 (-2.5) Spurs are done until after the break. Thunder at Memphis tomorrow on a back-to-back (but it's Memphis). Wolves have the Lakers at home on Thursday. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) February 14, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

This Twolves game is ridiculous #AllEyesNorth — David (@UnFadeable21) February 14, 2018

This game is a frustrating reminder that the Wolves are so close to being great but aren’t quite there yet. #AllEyesNorth — Mat Peisert (@TheHandsomeMat) February 14, 2018

Play Houston 10 times twolves would lose all 10. Have to shoot 3's to compete with the best. Still better to be in playoff hunt than not #AllEyesNorth — Aaron Worm (@aaronworm1) February 14, 2018

It's a 3 pt league now. I still believe in my heart that the Wolves will make the playoffs. Yet if they do not, Ive truly just been enjoying the ride. We just have so much value on our bench tho. People talk like it's only supposed to be the starters. No it's: TEAM. #AllEyesNorth — Dásha (@Mrs_dot_King) February 14, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

