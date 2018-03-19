Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

Brought it in the 4th, but came up short. Wolves final stats presented by @fitbit pic.twitter.com/dCnJ8gyOja — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 19, 2018

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

WELCOME TO MINNESOTA, D-ROSE! @budweiserusa Legendary Moment of the Game 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ysw7YG8bia — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 19, 2018

.@GorguiDieng with the slam dunk! #AllEyesNorth Watch more great highlights by tuning in to the NBA League pass FREE! Link for more: https://t.co/TJhhE3BI50 pic.twitter.com/3iAveVt1cR — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) March 19, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

.@JCrossover just passed Bob McAdoo (18,787) for 60th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 19, 2018

JIMMY LOVES IT!! pic.twitter.com/1K8IgyBU3K — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 19, 2018

Tonight’s loss drops Wolves from sixth to eighth in West, at 40-31 a half game behind Utah, New Orleans and San Antonio — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 19, 2018

Thibs talks about the competitive nature of the crowded Western Conference after a loss to Houston. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/BOBNy6Tvpm — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 19, 2018

Thibs not interested in moral victories. Bemoaned the lack of intensity in the first half that dug the big hole. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 19, 2018

The #Twolves will look to sweep the season series with the LA Clippers on Tuesday. #WolvesFastbreak pic.twitter.com/wPA0gtgw9o — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 19, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways

1) Miserable 1st half

2) Fun 2nd half

3) Houston fell asleep

4) Gorgui provided spark

5) As did DRose – 14pts (6/10 FG)

6) Bjelica did a little of everything

7) Harden showed why he's the MVP

8) Schedule of death concluded — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) March 19, 2018

Tonight's first half was as bad as it gets, but the second half re-injected hope into the Timberwolves fanbase. My recap: https://t.co/clFK6dIZEa — Tim Faklis (@timfaklis) March 19, 2018

The #Wolves upcoming seven-game stretch is so brutal that the NBA decided to nationally televise the entire thing. pic.twitter.com/AB9kK5ypNV — Kyle Theige (@kyletheige) February 27, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

Tough loss but we showed a ton of heart & fight. Damn we are in the 8th seed. Good thing the tough part of our schedule is over. We need to go on a 5 game win streak. #AllEyesNorth — David (@UnFadeable21) March 19, 2018

I’ve lost all confidence and belief in Thibs. His personnel decisions are confusing. #AllEyesNorth — Mike Diemer (@diemteam24) March 19, 2018

Wow, what a comeback by the @Timberwolves, and although they fell short, the crowd was electric for the whole fourth quarter! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/hlEVwE5B6f — SFGlobeTrekker (@SFGlobeTrekker) March 19, 2018

Wolves 🐺 lose but… WHAT A GAME OF DERRICK ROSE 🌹19 MINUTES

🌹14 POINTS

🌹1 REBOUND (offensive)

🌹3 ASSISTS

🌹and a VERY good defense the most important thing was THAT DUNK Step by step@drose #Derrickrose #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/4Clv8Iav6J — DERRICK ROSE NEWS (@Poohdini251) March 19, 2018

Fully agree. Schedule eases up after tonight. #Wolves have many winnable games ahead to close the season. #alleyesnorth #howl — glenn steinke (@glennsteinke) March 19, 2018

Me and my favorite mom coming at you live from Minnesota #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/R5mzUH8CYK — ChrisCud NBA (@CcudNBAtweets) March 19, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

