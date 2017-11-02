Quantcast
S 1, Ep 12: Well-Deserved Win Against The Pelicans. Plus Fan Tweets
Posted by on November 2, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I give you live reactions to the Timberwolves highlights against the Pelicans.

It was a well-deserved win…

I also respond to fan tweets with the hashtag #AllEyesNorth.

Enjoy!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

