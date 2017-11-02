Posted byon
Dear Timberwolves fans,
Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.
(And random background noises)
In this episode, I give you live reactions to the Timberwolves highlights against the Pelicans.
It was a well-deserved win…
I also respond to fan tweets with the hashtag #AllEyesNorth.
Enjoy!
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
