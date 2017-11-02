Dear Timberwolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I give you live reactions to the Timberwolves highlights against the Pelicans.

It was a well-deserved win…

I also respond to fan tweets with the hashtag #AllEyesNorth.

Enjoy!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: