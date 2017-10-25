Quantcast
S 1, Ep 6: For The Love Of The Timberwolves, Please Win!
Posted by on October 25, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I talk about the Timberwolves defense—or the lack thereof—against the Pacers at Target Center, the (extremely harsh) reactions from the fans in the stands, and the effects of the Timberwolves slow start(s) on my well-being.

In my mind, there’s only one solution, and one solution only, to the Timberwolves woes….

Tune in find out. Enjoy:

 

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news:

