Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
S 1, Ep 8: The Thunder Will Stress You Out! Unless…
Posted by on October 27, 2017

Dear Timberwolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I talk about the new Timberwolves shirt that I bought from the Team Store, the Timberwolves chances against the Thunder (without Jimmy Butler?) and the mindset to have for this matchup that will not stress you out.

I had a lot of frogs in my throat today, ehem, so excuse me and Enjoy!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s