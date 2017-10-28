Dear Timberwolves fans,

Welcome to the Howlin’ T-Wolf Podcast, a Timberwolves podcast featuring Casual Timberwolves Takes.

(And random background noises)

In this episode, I talk about Jimmy Butler and his role in the Timberwolves win against the Thunder–119-116–at the Target Center.

I also respond to fan tweets with the hashtag #AllEyesNorth, disagreeing, for example, with the notion that the Timberwolves are dependent on Jimmy Butler to win games.

Enjoy.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

