Dear Shabazz Muhammad,

Is this true?

League buzz: #Twolves trying to convince Shabazz Muhammad to come back. They, of course, can only offer the minimum at this time. Hard task. pic.twitter.com/lbsFdEpQ2M — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 12, 2017

The Timberwolves may want a reunion, but what about you?

If you considered returning, I could understand. It’s been how many months now since you’re a free agent?

How many months now…

Crazy, right?

While you were on the market, the Timberwolves remade themselves.

Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, Jamal Crawford and Taj Gibson—we brought in a lot of veterans who know how to win, which is great for the young core, great for Thibs….

But not great for you. Here’s why:

You won’t be the 6th man coming off the bench. That’ll be Jamal Crawford. You won’t be the 7th man either. That could be Gorgui Dieng, or Taj Gibson, or even Justin Patton!

So what does this mean for you? If you resign with the Timberwolves, you won’t be the player that will be relied upon extensively.

And that’ll hurt your stock when you re-enter free agency.

So while the Timberwolves have reached out to you, and they want you back at their price, of course, I can’t see a scenario in which you accept the minimum and play fewer minutes.

I can’t see you rejoining the Timberwolves.

I just can’t.

—DP

