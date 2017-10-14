Dear Timberwolves fans,

Yep.

Yeap. It’s finally official.

Here’s the backstory:

Hear from @22wiggins on his desire to stay in Minnesota and the process he took to sign a multi-year contract with the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/1bpoj7PBBg — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 12, 2017

I don’t know, what are your thoughts?

For me, I saw this coming:

On August 7th.

So um, yeah Congratulations, Andrew Wiggins, but shrug*.

Here’s why. Number one:

Number two:

Wolves owner wants meeting with Wiggins before max contract https://t.co/S4EskoD9Hx — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) August 7, 2017

I mean, we all saw this coming.

Like I said in August, it’s a done deal! All these things leading up to the extension, these were just formalities.

(Except for Wiggins firing his agent. I don’t know, his agent still gets his cut)

So shrug* Okay.

What we have now is a core player who is $148 million richer.

And to be honest with you, I don’t expect Wiggins to play like a transcendent player.

If he scores 20+ PPG in three out of five seasons, while playing mediocre defense, well then good!

It might not be the best extension in franchise history, but it wouldn’t be a bust either.

Heh, of course not.

Andrew Wiggins, congratulations to him once again, is the player Thibs wants to build around.

Otherwise, he would’ve been traded for Jimmy Butler.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Photo: Hoop Doctor