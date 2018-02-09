Dear Thibs,
Your favorite player to coach, or at least one of them when you were with the Bulls, just got waived:
Yeah, Derrick Rose had no place in Utah…(That’s Ricky Rubios‘ team now)
Alright, so what happens when Derrick Rose gets waived? Well he becomes a free agent, and a bunch of playoff teams will court him, like—ehem!—the Timberwolves:
Pause! Thibs, before you consider a reunion, like you did in the past, think about him for a second. Think about Tyus Jones.
Look at his stats:
Look at his highlight:
Look at his reaction to his highlight:
Look at your recent reaction to his game against the Pelicans:
You see a pattern here? You like Tyus Jones, I like him and so do Timberwolves fans everywhere—in other words, he’s a fan favorite whose potential knows no bounds.
At least not right now!
Yeah, I see the other side of the argument. Times may have changed—five days ago does feel like a long time—new opportunities have presented themselves, which could be all the motivation that you need to pursue Derrick Rose.
(You might regret it if you don’t)
You’re put in a tough situation here, Thibs. You can only rely on one point guard to come off your bench (no, the answer is not Aaron Brooks)
So once again, Thibs: Who’s it going to be?
Derrick Rose or Tyus Jones.
You’ll be making a mistake if you don’t think this through.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.