Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Sign Derrick Rose? What About Tyus Jones?
Posted by on February 9, 2018

Dear Thibs,

Your favorite player to coach, or at least one of them when you were with the Bulls, just got waived:

Yeah, Derrick Rose had no place in Utah…(That’s Ricky Rubios‘ team now)

Alright, so what happens when Derrick Rose gets waived? Well he becomes a free agent, and a bunch of playoff teams will court him, like—ehem!—the Timberwolves:

Pause! Thibs, before you consider a reunion, like you did in the past, think about him for a second. Think about Tyus Jones.

Look at his stats:

Look at his highlight:

Look at his reaction to his highlight:

Look at your recent reaction to his game against the Pelicans:

You see a pattern here? You like Tyus Jones, I like him and so do Timberwolves fans everywhere—in other words, he’s a fan favorite whose potential knows no bounds.

At least not right now!

Yeah, I see the other side of the argument. Times may have changed—five days ago does feel like a long time—new opportunities have presented themselves, which could be all the motivation that you need to pursue Derrick Rose.

(You might regret it if you don’t)

You’re put in a tough situation here, Thibs. You can only rely on one point guard to come off your bench (no, the answer is not Aaron Brooks)

So once again, Thibs: Who’s it going to be?

Derrick Rose or Tyus Jones.

You’ll be making a mistake if you don’t think this through.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s