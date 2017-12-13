Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

Timberwolves fans:

This is a game the wolves have to win for their pysch and morale — Bryce (@freetyus) December 13, 2017

Taj fouls out. Might be for the best. He's so tired he's done anyway — Key Sang (@Phantele_) December 13, 2017

After The Game…

Fox Sports North:

Tom Thibodeau: We had to get a stop at the end and we didn't get it done pic.twitter.com/7buOzM3ici — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2017

On tonight's #WolvesFastbreak, Minnesota lost its offense and momentum late in the overtime loss to Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/kR7aMA56mr — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2017

Timberwolves Media/Blogosphere:

Takeaways

1) Philly 24 turnovers

2) But MIN 4/27 from 3

3) Starters exhausted in OT

4) Butler friggin awesome both ways

5) Embiid is sensational

6) Need more depth after Thibs failed to build deep bench in offszn — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) December 13, 2017

All jokes aside, no one seems to be more bothered by this loss than Taj Gibson. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) December 13, 2017

Fun game but 8man rotation won't work in this league #AllEyesNorth — Talal Abdullah (@UnderdogsSports) December 13, 2017

Timberwolves Fans:

Positives from tonight: 1. Wiggins Green Lanterns are back 👍

2. Jimmy Buckets

3. KATs D for 80% of the night

4. Teague (!?)

5. …. That's kinda it. Negatives:

1. Let's not. — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) December 13, 2017

Seeing him crouch down broke my heart into pieces. I’m sure he fouled out on purpose i sure would have — Conductor of the Tyus Jones Fan Train (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) December 13, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: