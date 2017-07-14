Dear Timberwolves fans,

So the Timberwolves played their last game in the Summer League today.

Here’s what happened:

Yeap, Timberwolves win!

It’s just a shame they didn’t advance in the tournament, but that’s okay!

It’s just the Summer League.

Here’s how the blogosphere reacted:

…

…

I can’t blame them. I had a busy Friday too.

Bottom line: Timberwolves won, and that’s all that matters.

So… what happens now?

Some of these players will be cut; others, retained and reassigned—the reality is, uh, the majority of them will not play at the Target Center.

What does that mean for you, Timberwolves fans?

Well it’s simple, and maybe emotional: it’s time to say farewell.

Time to say farewell to notable players like Marcus Paige, C. J. Williams, Matt Costello, Perry Ellis.

So uh … so long….

So long Timberpups.

It was fun watching y’all play!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

