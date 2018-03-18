Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here are the results of today’s game:

I’m not here to recap the games. You could read about it elsewhere.

What I’m here to do, and what I’ll be doing for every game, is document your reactions—yes, you Timberwolves fans!—-during the game and after the game.

I may chime in as well if there’s anything more to be said, but my thoughts on the game are, for the most part, the same as yours.

You may be wondering, “Why am I doing this?” Here’s the reason, and it’s pretty straightforward when you think about it: I want to represent your voices, Timberwolves fans, as often as I can, in each of my posts.

I don’t care if you have two likes or one retweet—or none at all! If you had something to say, be it observations, reflections or, better yet, impulsive reactions, I’ll be looking your thoughts.

So with that said, and I’ve said enough already, let’s get to your reactions!

During The Game…

(Some) Timberwolves Highlights:

HAVE YOU SEEN KAT'S LUCKY CHARMS?!?! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/uWykYvUwwj — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 18, 2018

After The Game…

Timberwolves Media:

It's final: Spurs win 117-101 to pull even with Wolves at 40-30 after L.A. goes for 39 and 10, most of them muscling down low. — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) March 18, 2018

Spurs testing the Wolves’ manhood here. Bodying them up something fierce. Up to them to push back — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 18, 2018

We break down the #Twolves' 117-101 loss to San Antonio on tonight's #WolvesFastbreak pic.twitter.com/d4djWdfD6I — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 18, 2018

Timberwolves Blogosphere:

Takeaways

1) KAT fought, Aldridge still dominated

2) Refs wore Spurs colors

3) Defense still a disaster

4) Wiggins abf Tyus played well

5) Spurs win tiebreaker over Wolves

6) Rockets tomorrow — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) March 18, 2018

Behind a -21 performance from Derrick Rose, the second-unit craters the Wolves in San Antonio. #AllEyesNorth Recap yoooooo:https://t.co/67CNnBUJSn — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 18, 2018

Timberwolves Fans:

I really want to hear what coach Thibs has to say after this game. The officiating was horrific. Don’t get me wrong though, that’s not the only reason why they lost. #AllEyesNorth — Shane McElrath (@Shane_McElrath) March 18, 2018

Did you guys know that Rose was the reason the wolves went 2-1 in his first 3 games? KAT had absolutely NOTHING to do with those wins scoring back to back 30+ pt games or anything lol — Free Agent NBA Fan (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) March 18, 2018

Look how offended he got over Derrick Rose he’s definitely going to keep playing him SMFH pic.twitter.com/RkDF17h7Ud — Ahmed (@BM_Ahmed) March 18, 2018

You are now my fav Timberwolf blog lol — Tom Thibo-doh! (@freetyus) March 18, 2018

The rest is history.

—DP

