With the NBA’s Trade Deadline occurring at 3 p.m. ET. Thursday, Feb. 23, trade rumors are beginning to swirl.

One of the most prominent rumors at this time currently include the Minnesota Timberwolves, as ESPN’s Ian Begley has reported that the Wolves are interested in a potential trade for New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose. Rose’s contract expires at the end of the 2016-17 season, and he is currently averaging 17.7 points and 4.5 assists per game in 32.2 minutes per game for the Knicks.

It is no secret that the Timberwolves have been shopping point guard Ricky Rubio this season, and Rose would give the Wolves the offensive threat it needs at the point guard position, while also opening up the starting position next season for rookie Kris Dunn.

A Rose trade would also reunite the 2010-11 MVP with his former head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Rumors will continue to come and go, but it will be interesting to see what the Wolves will do at the deadline, if anything.