Dear Taj Gibson,
I felt two things when I saw this on Twitter:
First of all, my heart sank.
What a tragedy for Chynna Ann Battle, the mother whose life was taken too soon at 21-years-old.
I could only imagine the hardship that her family must be going through.
Especially for 3-year-old Amelia.
So when I read the other part of the headline—you donating 20,000 to her family—my heart skipped a beat.
And I rejoiced.
Mr. Gibson, $20,000 these days may seem like pennies on the dollar, but $20,000 for a family growing up in the Bronx—where you are from—is a lot of money.
One, Amelia and her family are not going into debt trying to pay for the funeral cost.
And two, Amelia will be able to live a (semi) normal childhood.
Of course, no one could ever replace Amelia’s mother—absolutely no one—but no one’s going to forget what you did yesterday Taj:
Especially Amelia.
—DP
