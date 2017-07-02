Dear Taj Gibson,
You reunited with Thibs today:
Congrats!
You’re an important piece to our playoff run.
Thibs said so himself:
I know you are, but for us Timberwolves fans, we’ve forgotten what it’s like to win.
13 years…it’s been 13 years since we missed the playoffs.
We’re still feeling the traumas from the Kahn era:
We’re still wary contracts that feel overpriced:
We’re just not used to winning, no matter what it takes.
It’s been a while.
So Mr. Gibson, when you signed with the Timberwolves, you didn’t simply reunite with Thibs.
(Nope!)
You’re entering a franchise with a fanbase that desperately wants to win, a place that will give you a hero’s welcome as long as you help us win.
Look what happened to Jimmy Butler:
The guy didn’t even put on a Timberwolves uniform, and we’re celebrating him like he’s the second coming of Kevin Garnett.
There are reasons we’re like this. We believe in Thibs, we believe in Jimmy Butler, we now believe in Jeff Teague:
And now, we believe in you Taj.
So don’t focus on the expectation that comes with the dollar signs.
Show us what you can do on the court instead:
I can’t wait to see you at the Target Center.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
