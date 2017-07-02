Dear Taj Gibson,

You reunited with Thibs today:

Story on Taj deal while we wait to see if Wolves can clear more space for a 3-and-D guy like CJ Miles https://t.co/8haqQRvOky — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) July 2, 2017

Congrats!

You’re an important piece to our playoff run.

Thibs said so himself:

Thibs quote on Taj Gibson from back in April pic.twitter.com/3DRsY0oagV — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) July 2, 2017

I know you are, but for us Timberwolves fans, we’ve forgotten what it’s like to win.

13 years…it’s been 13 years since we missed the playoffs.

We’re still feeling the traumas from the Kahn era:

Skeptical wolves fans treating Thibs during FA like he's Kahn lol I mean we're used to getting screwed but cmon #thibsgotthis @howlintwolf pic.twitter.com/juBMl4w036 — Christian Vilina (@thattokyokid) July 2, 2017

We’re still wary contracts that feel overpriced:

I like the fit and length of contract. Not thrilled with price. But helps the team be competitive next season. — Jace D (@JJDacotah) July 2, 2017

We’re just not used to winning, no matter what it takes.

It’s been a while.

So Mr. Gibson, when you signed with the Timberwolves, you didn’t simply reunite with Thibs.

(Nope!)

You’re entering a franchise with a fanbase that desperately wants to win, a place that will give you a hero’s welcome as long as you help us win.

Look what happened to Jimmy Butler:

Thank you to the 100+ media members & 2,500 fans who came to the @mallofamerica today as we introduced @JimmyButler to the Twin Cities. pic.twitter.com/0OosyP602r — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) June 29, 2017

The guy didn’t even put on a Timberwolves uniform, and we’re celebrating him like he’s the second coming of Kevin Garnett.

There are reasons we’re like this. We believe in Thibs, we believe in Jimmy Butler, we now believe in Jeff Teague:

very happy with the Teague contract now lol — Sean Murphy (@Murphs56) July 2, 2017

And now, we believe in you Taj.

So don’t focus on the expectation that comes with the dollar signs.

Show us what you can do on the court instead:

I can’t wait to see you at the Target Center.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

