Dear Taj Gibson,

Remember when you donated $20,000 to Ms. Battle’s family?

Really was…

You know what else was unforgettable? This:

You didn’t just donate to Ms. Battle’s family. You’ve also donated to the family of the late Shaqwanda Staley.

You are…I’m at a lost for words…

Give me a second here. You are amazing.

Why are you amazing? It’s not because of the exposure that you’ve been receiving nationally:

Taj Gibson donates $20K to GoFundMe page for 3-year-old daughter of young woman killed by stray bullet 🙏 https://t.co/D2nI5gMspl pic.twitter.com/RdegAT8FQ9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 27, 2017

It’s your philanthropy towards those you do not know, those who are, sadly and tragically, caught in the crossfire.

You are in a position to help these families get back on their feet.

And you’re choosing to take action.

Which is amazing!

Truly amazing…

Now, you’re not Superman. You’re a basketball player.

And as a basketball player for the Timberwolves, there’s only so much you can do.

But never forget this: you’ve done so much for these families already. Your small acts of compassion have made real differences.

And so, to succinctly answer this question: why are you amazing?

Because you are, Taj.

Your philanthropy is why you’re amazing.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: