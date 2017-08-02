Dear Taj Gibson,
Remember when you donated $20,000 to Ms. Battle’s family?
Really was…
You know what else was unforgettable? This:
You didn’t just donate to Ms. Battle’s family. You’ve also donated to the family of the late Shaqwanda Staley.
You are…I’m at a lost for words…
Give me a second here. You are amazing.
Why are you amazing? It’s not because of the exposure that you’ve been receiving nationally:
It’s your philanthropy towards those you do not know, those who are, sadly and tragically, caught in the crossfire.
You are in a position to help these families get back on their feet.
And you’re choosing to take action.
Which is amazing!
Truly amazing…
Now, you’re not Superman. You’re a basketball player.
And as a basketball player for the Timberwolves, there’s only so much you can do.
But never forget this: you’ve done so much for these families already. Your small acts of compassion have made real differences.
And so, to succinctly answer this question: why are you amazing?
Because you are, Taj.
Your philanthropy is why you’re amazing.
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
