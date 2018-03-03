Dear Ricky Rubio,

This was not a pleasant memory:

Jeff Teague gets ejected after hip-checking Ricky Rubio. pic.twitter.com/z0ClZn1eya — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2018

Viewers discretion advised.

When you were shoved out of the court by Jeff Teague, you could’ve gotten up and retaliated.

You could’ve given him hell! Instead, you did not.

You walked away, visibly upset—of course!

(Who wouldn’t)

Here’s what stood out from the incident. Well, first off: I wasn’t necessarily impressed with Thibs’ comments:

Tom Thibodeau following a 116-108 loss: "We had some tough breaks" pic.twitter.com/ZCB6siayXC — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 3, 2018

Sounded like he minced his words.

It wasn’t Jimmy Butler‘s defense of Jeff Teague culminating in Jae Crowder‘s capitalized reaction on Twitter:

(Still sounds childish)

(Think about it.)

What impressed me the most was what you did, Ricky Rubio. Your reflection in the locker room during the postgame:

Ricky Rubio didn’t want to comment on if Jeff Teague had a cheap shot, but says Jae Crowder will be a great teammate for him “forever.” pic.twitter.com/muzSqVfl7z — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 3, 2018

When you said “no comment,” you chose to not add salt to the wound. You were ready to forgive, but not forget.

That is a hard thing to do, especially when the Timberwolves replaced you with Jeff Teague.

I’m probably adding fuel to the fire—my bad—so let me stop and say this.

Take Note, Ricky Rubio.

You Did The Right Thing.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

