Remember this moment, Mr. Taylor:

The day the Timberwolves selected Karl-Anthony Towns, the next face of the franchise.

He has already accomplished a lot in his young career: 2016 Rookie of the Year, etc.

But Mr. Taylor, let me ask you a big picture question: is Town’s basketball stats alone enough to call him the face of the Timberwolves franchise?

I would say no. For Karl-Anthony Towns to be the face of the Timberwolves franchise, he needs to be someone who embodies the characteristics of Minnesotans everywhere.

And he does!

Think about it. Towns is half Dominican and half African-American, so his ethnic background reflects the diverse immigrant histories in the state of Minnesota, especially in the Twin Cities.

Number two: he loves video games! I mean, who in the state of Minnesota doesn’t (especially during the brutal winters)?

Number three: he cares about eating right, like Minnesotans everywhere, because your state is known for its food and agricultural industries:

Towns to Associated Press: "If I had a promise I would go start eating ice cream and getting fat. There is absolutely no promise at all." — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 22, 2015

(Okay, I concede. Maybe that connection was unclear. If you disagree, ignore.)

But he can cook! That, you have to admire.

Here’s my last point, Mr. Taylor, and it’s probably the most important point. In a perfect world, like you Minnesotans, he chooses to stay here:

“I love being here,” Towns said. “Hopefully, I can spend the rest of my career here.” Towns said he tries to get back to Minnesota as often as possible during the summer, but that’s easier said than done with the busy schedule he has kept this offseason (Pioneer Press).

Here’s my overall point: Karl-Anthony Towns is the face of Minnesota Niceness.

He keeps a low profile, stays humble, and in the end, chooses to be here and loves it!

Take notice, Mr. Taylor. You can make him a lifelong Minnesotan!

Go Timberwolves! Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: