Im going to keep this one brief because this game SUCKED!!

The wolves come into Sunday’s incredibly early game riding a 3 game win streak, their best of the season. The defense had been playing well, the team had found great chemistry and the bench had been playing some of its best ball of the season. That was NOT the case Sunday.

The game started closely contested between the 2 ball clubs, but the energy was clearly low and unfocused for the T-Wolves. Wiggins started the game pretty well and for the most part continued that throughout the 48min. He missed a couple timely jump shots here and there and at no point did he take over the game, but he stayed aggressive, played consistently, hit a 3 and got a couple easy ones down low. The Bench completely regressed back to it old ways and were only allowed 6 min of play in the first half, but dont worry, 6min was more then enough time for them to completely dismantle the teams flow as every single one of the 2nd unit guys were -10 or worse in that time, with the exception of Brandon Rush who’s paramount play of late apparently wasn’t enough to earn him any quality playing time with Zach Lavine back in the line up.

Speaking of which, Zach returned from a 2 game absence due to a bruised hip. He was back, but not at full tilt yet, as he was fairly passive in the game today. His attacks were ill-timed and he just wasn’t nearly aggressive enough moving the ball. I’d often catch him playing out of position and drifting aimlessly away from the play. That being said, I dont think that had anything to to do with lingering side effects from his injury, he just seemed rusty. Welcome back Zach!

The Pups didn’t get much help from the refs either. In the first 24min the wolves shot only 5FTs vs. the Mavericks 15FTs!!! Given the recent reports on Cubans relationship with the refs I guess I shouldn’t be surprised.

The mavericks quickly got out to a 15pt lead in the second quarter and rarely looked back. As soon as the wolves second unit came into the game it became painfully obvious that this was going to be one of “those games” for the wolves and it might be a struggle to stay in this one. Dirk just freakin’ loves playing against the Timberwolves. He ended the game with 17pts, hitting 3-4 on threes and even had 3 blocks! Even as he is now, which is basically a 7 foot tin man wobbling his way up and down the court, he just knows how to tear the T-wolves apart and probably will be doing so from now until they finally have to put that great German basketball beast down for good.

After 6min of bench tom-foolery, THE STARTERS came back in the game and everyone started playing basketball again. Wiggins continued to play well, Dieng shook off his terrible shooting from the last game and contributed hugely for the Wolves throughout the whole game. For a second the wolves even looked like they were mounting a comeback as they cut Dallas’ lead down to just 6 near the end of the half. But then, like a heartbreaking sign from god, Mathews hit a 3 at the buzzer and the wolves slumped back to the locker room down 9.

Then the second half happened…annnd it was basically the exact same story. Dallas and Minny traded buckets early, Zach started the second half a little more aggressive, G and Wiggins played well, Rubio made smart plays drawing fouls. At one point the starters even had whittled their deficit down to 3 measly points late in the 3rd, but Dallas just stayed hot and stubborn and almost seemed to know that if they could just hold back the Wolves stars long enough eventually we’d have to put our bench back in. And so we did, the bench came back in, Dallas took advantage, ballooned their lead back up to 15 and I started taking down my streak counter.

The end. Life if meaningless.

Quick tips

Dieng was a bright spot in this game. After shooting an abysmal 1-10 in Fridays win over OKC, Dieng was the man today shooting 10-12 and ending the evening with a team high 21pts and 8 rebounds. He played some of his best min with the bench. I’ve been saying all year that Dieng might really be able to help anchor the wishy-washy second unit, but we’ll see if it ever happens. im not holding my breath.

Towns had a fairly quite night as Dallas double teamed him aggressively throughout the game. He wasn’t bad, (18pts,9reb,3ast) but his impact in the game was definitely muted. look for him to bounce back in Minnesota game Tuesday.

Wiggins played well and ended the game with 19pts, 8rebounds(!!) 4 assists and was a team high +8 in +/-. He did have a couple turnovers when he was being used as the primary ball handler for a couple plays, which has become a troublesome problem for him lately, but in a game where so many others guys were so bad it hurt my eyes to watch, he was a sight for them.

Speaking of guys that really played poorly today, Muhammad, who had been on a wonderful and desperately needed uptick lately, was a scorching dumpster fire today. He had 0pts, 1 rebound and was a team “high”-20. nothing more needs to be said about this. lets move on.

As I mentioned before, Brandon Rush was back to his bench warmer roll today for reasons still a mystery to everyone but Thibs. It was a shame to see given the fact that he had been the focus of so much praise during the wolves short lived win streak. Many of us, i think, had hoped to build off of what we had learned from having Rush play a more prevalent roll in the rotation but that didn’t seem to be the case. Heres hoping that the team finds a better way to utilize Rush going forward, because there is a chance that he could be exactly the kinda of reliable veteran presence the Pups need.

Dallas was hot from distance. Wes Mathews was a team high 19pts,7rebounds with 4-8shooting from 3.Dirk was 3-4 from range, D.Williams even decided this was going to be one of his good games and poured in 3 triples and 10 assists.Harris played well. Barea was a dagger. Look, The mavs played well, give them credit, they looked like a steady veteran team with something to prove. And they proved it.

Dont worry, things aren’t going to get much easier after this as the Timberwolves continue their road trip this Tuesday, Jan 17, against the San Antonio spurs in Texas … should be… fun? Gulp.

