Dear Karl-Anthony Towns,

This morning, before I got out of bed, I was replaying your speech to the fans before MLK Day:

Karl-Anthony Towns addresses the crowd in remembrance of MLK!#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/oMIifjIJsg — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2018

I can’t help but to think this: you’re doing fantastic work—as a basketball player, absolutely—but I’m talking about your role as a citizen.

You’re not just any citizen. You’re a basketball player; You’re a celebrity—In other words, You’re a public figure.

Your microphone is a lot louder than others, and I can’t help but think about the time in which you spoke out against hate in this country:

My Mind. My Ideals. My Voice. Our Country. https://t.co/yIUzeyiNaY — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 25, 2017

What am I trying to say here…just to make sure I’m not rambling…I’m glad. I’m glad you’re voicing the values of this country, that we are One Nation Under God, Indivisible, With Liberty And Justice For All.

Thank You for Speaking Up, Karl-Anthony Towns.

You Are Making America Great Again.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

