The Sports Daily > Howlin' T-Wolf
Thanks for the memories, Pek. We love you!
Posted by on June 21, 2017

Dear Pek, 

So it’s official:

This was not a surprise. The release was going to happen at some point.

(Today happened to be the day)

Here are some of the fan’s reactions on Twitter:

The media reacted as well:

So did the blogosphere:

Including myself:

Do you feel the positive vibes, Nikola Pekovic…? …We love you Pek!

We love you and your highlights, like this one:

Oh the memories….

Who knows what your future plans are. Who knows if you’ll really do this:

If you could make a comeback, and I hope that’s the case, I will be watching you from a distance.

I will be rooting for you, Pek (unless you’re playing against the Timberwolves).

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

