Dear Pek,

So it’s official:

#Twolves announce the team has waived center Nikola Pekovic pic.twitter.com/N3hz83EVVV — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) June 20, 2017

This was not a surprise. The release was going to happen at some point.

(Today happened to be the day)

Here are some of the fan’s reactions on Twitter:

favorite Pek story: he had his foot in a tub of ice, & was on his cell phone, talking loud as hell in Serbian, except for the phrase 1/2 — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) June 21, 2017

I truly enjoyed watching Pek play. Unfortunate that injuries through off his career. #Wolves — Wolves Country🐺 (@WolvesCountry) June 20, 2017

The media reacted as well:

Wolves announced they've waived Nikola Pekovic. It's finally come to its conclusion — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 20, 2017

One more Pek memory: Hanging post-shoot in Mexico City, I hear a soft, sweet voice singing "I Believe I Can Fly." I look & it's Pek — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) June 21, 2017

There was a minute there where Nikola Pekovic was gooooood. https://t.co/BCudPsK3Lr — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) June 20, 2017

So did the blogosphere:

Nikola Pekovic was one of the best centers in the game from 2012-2014 before the injuries took hold. pic.twitter.com/2gamBRyKNC — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) June 20, 2017

So long Pek. Ricky's rookie year and the rise of Pek and that band of misfits was the most fun Wolves mini-era since Steph/KG and the WCF. — TwolvesBlog (@TwolvesBlog) June 21, 2017

Including myself:

Do you feel the positive vibes, Nikola Pekovic…? …We love you Pek!

We love you and your highlights, like this one:

Oh the memories….

Who knows what your future plans are. Who knows if you’ll really do this:

End of an era as the Wolves release Pek. Also, end of a meme. Sigh. "I don't know, I think I'll become a farmer." pic.twitter.com/r19Oq3wvry — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) June 20, 2017

If you could make a comeback, and I hope that’s the case, I will be watching you from a distance.

I will be rooting for you, Pek (unless you’re playing against the Timberwolves).

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

Follow us on Twitter @howlintwolf & @Twolvesblog.

Last but not least, check out the latest Timberwolves news: