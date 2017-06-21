Dear Pek,
So it’s official:
This was not a surprise. The release was going to happen at some point.
(Today happened to be the day)
Here are some of the fan’s reactions on Twitter:
The media reacted as well:
So did the blogosphere:
Including myself:
Do you feel the positive vibes, Nikola Pekovic…? …We love you Pek!
We love you and your highlights, like this one:
Oh the memories….
Who knows what your future plans are. Who knows if you’ll really do this:
If you could make a comeback, and I hope that’s the case, I will be watching you from a distance.
I will be rooting for you, Pek (unless you’re playing against the Timberwolves).
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
