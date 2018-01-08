Dear Timberwolves fans,

Here’s tonight’s box score:

Stop for a second. I want you to pay attention to the record.

Not the players, not the stats—yeah, the record.

Why? Look at it.

Look at it again. Look at it again, and tell me you see the same record that I’m seeing.

The Timberwolves have the same amount of wins—26!—as the Cavaliers.

Yes, 26 wins. The Timberwolves Have The Same Wins As The Cavaliers

Yes, there are tough losses (think of the losses to the Nets or Suns). Yes, there are underwhelming performances from time to time.

When you think of those moments—ugh, I know right—I hope you remember the reality as well. The reality is the Timberwolves have the same, and soon-to-be more, wins than the Cavaliers.

The Timberwolves—The Timberwolves Have The Same Wins As The Cavaliers

Enjoy it.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

