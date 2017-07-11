Dear Timberwolves fans,

In case you missed it: the Timberwolves introduced Jeff Teague and Taj Gibson yesterday.

Yes, it’s official: Welcome to The Pack!

There’s a lot that went on during and after the press conference.

Here’s the Press Conference:

Some memorable quotes:

"We still have a lot of unfinished business," – Gibson on his relationship with Thibs. — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) July 10, 2017

Thibs: "I don't think you can measure these guys by their statistics, I think you measure them on what they do for their team." — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) July 10, 2017

"It was a no brainer for me, a perfect fit. At this point in my career I want to win." -Teague on coming to Minnesota — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) July 10, 2017

Thibodeau: "We embrace whatever expectations are coming our way" #Wolves — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) July 10, 2017

Some media reactions:

Taj: "I'm just here to do my job." Perfect Thibs answer — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) July 10, 2017

From a media standpoint, huge win adding these along with Crawford and Butler. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/FlaHEUhgbz — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 10, 2017

Teague says he already knows Wolves well: They're his team in 2K because of Towns & Wiggins — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) July 10, 2017

Some blogosphere reactions:

Giant smile across Taj's face when he said he's excited to be back with Thibs again. Thibs' players really do live him huh — Drew Mahowald (@DrewMahowald) July 10, 2017

Predictably, lot of people saying the "right stuff". Definitely liked Teague's comments though. — David Naylor (@ProfCedar) July 10, 2017

Okay, Jeff Teague.. I like you — Tyus Jones #1 Stan (@JenJones198) July 10, 2017

Teague working hard to win me over already. https://t.co/04iamxPLv8 — Travis Lyle Czech (@TravLyleCzech) July 10, 2017

Teague knows how to win over Wolves fans quick. They'll like him even more once the playoffs come back to Minnesota https://t.co/53gia07E54 — The Halfcourt Press (@THalfCourtPress) July 10, 2017

Some Postgame interviews:

It's official: @Teague0 and @TajGibson22 are here, and they're ready to work. "We've gotta start working towards the playoffs right now" pic.twitter.com/zSa2SBpCxh — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) July 10, 2017

Special messages from the newest Timberwolves:

A special message to Wolves fans from @TajGibson22: pic.twitter.com/WNN3n2nyfX — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) July 10, 2017

The rest is history.

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

