Dear Timberwolves,

The Timberwolves played their first summer league game against the Raptors.

Here’s what happened:

The score’s irrelevant. The player stats are … also irrelevant.

So what matters in this summer league matchup? The blogosphere’s reaction (if there was one)

Let’s see…

#Wolves begin Summer League play today in Las Vegas, set to face the Toronto Raptors at 5:30 PM CT on NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/jyevzR98eC — On The Prowl (@ontheprowl_MN) July 8, 2017

That’s it haha.

Mm, I wonder why no one (really) cares. Maybe everyone’s preoccupied with this (pending) news:

Yeap, makes sense.

Okay…alright then.

Here are the highlights:

And there you go. Your recap for the Timberwolves summer league against the Raptors.

(Shrug. We’re not really paying attention)

Okay, onto the next summer league game: July 9th vs. Denver, 5:30 pm cst on ESPN 2.

Until then, Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

—DP

