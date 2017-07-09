Dear Timberwolves,
The Timberwolves played their first summer league game against the Raptors.
Here’s what happened:
The score’s irrelevant. The player stats are … also irrelevant.
So what matters in this summer league matchup? The blogosphere’s reaction (if there was one)
Let’s see…
That’s it haha.
Mm, I wonder why no one (really) cares. Maybe everyone’s preoccupied with this (pending) news:
Yeap, makes sense.
Okay…alright then.
Here are the highlights:
And there you go. Your recap for the Timberwolves summer league against the Raptors.
(Shrug. We’re not really paying attention)
Okay, onto the next summer league game: July 9th vs. Denver, 5:30 pm cst on ESPN 2.
Until then, Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
—DP
