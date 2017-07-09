Quantcast
The Timberwolves lose to the Raptors at Vegas, and the blogosphere kind of cares?
Posted by on July 9, 2017

Dear Timberwolves,

The Timberwolves played their first summer league game against the Raptors.

Here’s what happened:

The score’s irrelevant. The player stats are … also irrelevant.

So what matters in this summer league matchup? The blogosphere’s reaction (if there was one)

Let’s see…

That’s it haha.

Mm, I wonder why no one (really) cares. Maybe everyone’s preoccupied with this (pending) news:

Yeap, makes sense.

Okay…alright then.

Here are the highlights: 

And there you go. Your recap for the Timberwolves summer league against the Raptors.

(Shrug. We’re not really paying attention)

[Related: TIMBERWOLVES FANS, PAY ATTENTION (OR NOT) TO THESE PLAYERS THIS SUMMER]

Okay, onto the next summer league game: July 9th vs. Denver, 5:30 pm cst on ESPN 2.

Until then, Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

—DP

Gif: NBA

Partnered Stories