Doogie has an interesting tidbit on Andrew Wiggins:

Whoa. @DWolfsonKSTP just said on @1500ESPN that Wiggins has “whispered to teammates” that he’s unhappy being a third option behind Butler and Towns. — Derek James (@DerekJamesNBA) March 14, 2018

The firestorms afterward assailed,

Maybe turns into that if he actually goes to them this summer and requests a move. Until then, not really. He's too passive to be a big distraction. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 14, 2018

He can be moved. Getting back good value is the issue. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 14, 2018

I respect your reactions Timberwolves fans. Who wouldn’t react the way that you did when Wiggins recently signed an extension.

Do me a favor though, and pause.

Take a step back.

Re-read the report by Doogie and ask yourself out loud: does the story from Doogie deserve scrutiny?

And not just scrutiny as in labeling everything fake news but scrutiny in terms of the examination of its timeline.

Let me say it again—in a non-academic way: when did the players—the so-called players, in fact—shared this rumor with Doogie?

Was it yesterday?

A week ago?

Weeks before Jimmy Butler’s injury?

Context matters, and if this was a rumor that Doogie was sitting on before finally deciding to take action, well then Doogie’s decision to release this so-called bombshell deserves scrutiny.

Second, why was it so hard to find an audio version of Doogie’s report? I spent 15 minutes examining the archives, and when you trace the report to its origins, it goes back to Derek James’ tweet (see above)

I’m not saying Doogie’s report was fabricated—-that would be a scandal of head shaking proportions—-but consider this: why was Andrew Wiggin’s unhappiness tweeted from Derek James, and not Doogie himself?

Why did other outlets have to rely on this tweet alone to shape their coverage?

Doogie could have provided more context on Andrew Wiggin’s unhappiness—on his twitter, of all places—but instead, he chose to speculate with fans.

Mm. No matter how you look at it, the timeline doesn’t feel clear. The audio from Doogie: inaccessible to media outlets, and the average fan.

All of these factors, and each one of them—the beginning, middle and end—-deserves scrutiny.

Far more scrutiny than Andrew Wiggin’s unhappiness.

—DP

