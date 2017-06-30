Dear Thibs,

I was on Twitter this afternoon, eating my sandwich and scrolling my feed when I saw this:

Minnesota and Utah are in active discussions on a deal to send guard Ricky Rubio to the Jazz, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2017

I immediately retweeted my stance on Ricky Rubio:

I could not believe what I was reading…

I started paying closer attention to the Rubio rumors, and I began to cringe…

Done deal. Minnesota are sending Ricky Rubio to the Jazz. (Via ESPN) — NBA Updates Ⓜ️ (@MySportsRumor) June 30, 2017

Tell me this is fake news…I…just tell me, Thibs..

And then Chris Long affirms the trade:

Jazz beat writer @tribjazz reporting Ricky Rubio to Utah "trade is happening… Deal is close to being done." — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 30, 2017

And my face…I mean my face…just…

It just…:

I'm told Minnesota will be get a 2018 first-round pound to trade Ricky Rubio into Utah cap space. @tribjazz first to report deal happening — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017

It just….sigh!!!

I didn’t want to want to believe it. I really didn’t…

How can you, Thibs…how can you. How can you trade Ricky Rubio, a fan favorite, to the Utah Jazz?!

Ah my….ahhhh!!!! What a nightmare…!!

I couldn’t stomach the loss of Ricky Rubio. He’s really gone now….

I couldn’t even tweet anymore… It feels like someone in my immediate family passed away…

I…sigh….I just…

I love Ricky Rubio!!! We traded him for nothing, it feels like…

I mean, I can’t even put a name to the draft pick we acquired (that belonged to the Thunder).

2017 is 2017….2017 is not 2018! Who did we just trade for?

Who did we just trade for?

WHO is the question! I KNOW who the Utah Jazz got, but who did we get??

It’s DEVASTATING…..

UGHH…man.

I love you Thibs—I trust you—but I’m DEVASTATED!!

I’m sure there’s a logical explanation. Fans tried to explain it to me:

Even I wanted more for the pick but that cap space is sooooo important right now — Tha1 (@tha1355) June 30, 2017

Both are true. But this is the last time for the foreseeable future that the Wolves will have cap space. — Aʙsᴏʟᴏᴍ Jᴀᴍᴇs 😱 (@absoloj) June 30, 2017

I get it. I can process the logic, and if I was in their state of mind, I would have drawn that conclusion too….but my mind, Thibs….it refuses to process the trade!

I’m in shock. I’m devastated…I want him back…

I want him back….I want Ricky Rubio back!!

Sigh….

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.

