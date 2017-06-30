Dear Thibs,
I was on Twitter this afternoon, eating my sandwich and scrolling my feed when I saw this:
I immediately retweeted my stance on Ricky Rubio:
I could not believe what I was reading…
I started paying closer attention to the Rubio rumors, and I began to cringe…
Tell me this is fake news…I…just tell me, Thibs..
And then Chris Long affirms the trade:
And my face…I mean my face…just…
It just…:
It just….sigh!!!
I didn’t want to want to believe it. I really didn’t…
How can you, Thibs…how can you. How can you trade Ricky Rubio, a fan favorite, to the Utah Jazz?!
Ah my….ahhhh!!!! What a nightmare…!!
I couldn’t stomach the loss of Ricky Rubio. He’s really gone now….
I couldn’t even tweet anymore… It feels like someone in my immediate family passed away…
I…sigh….I just…
I love Ricky Rubio!!! We traded him for nothing, it feels like…
I mean, I can’t even put a name to the draft pick we acquired (that belonged to the Thunder).
2017 is 2017….2017 is not 2018! Who did we just trade for?
Who did we just trade for?
WHO is the question! I KNOW who the Utah Jazz got, but who did we get??
It’s DEVASTATING…..
UGHH…man.
I love you Thibs—I trust you—but I’m DEVASTATED!!
I’m sure there’s a logical explanation. Fans tried to explain it to me:
I get it. I can process the logic, and if I was in their state of mind, I would have drawn that conclusion too….but my mind, Thibs….it refuses to process the trade!
I’m in shock. I’m devastated…I want him back…
I want him back….I want Ricky Rubio back!!
Sigh….
—DP
Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.
