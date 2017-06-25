Dear Thibs,

I know Derrick Rose is your PG.

You nurtured him, you watched him blossom before your eyes.

There seems to be a lot of sentiments whenever you think of Mr. Rose, or Jimmy Butler.

I get it.

Okay Thibs, if you insist on signing Derrick Rose, please! By all means.

If you want to assess all of your options, including Ricky Rubio, your best option would be Kyle Lowry!

Kyle is older than Rose by three years—that’s correct—but Lowry is a solid starter!

22.4 PPG, 7.0 APG, 3.1 TRB.

Compare those numbers to Rose: 18.0 PPG, 4.4, 3.8 TRB.

And Rubio: 11.1 PPG, 9.1 APG, 4.1 TRB.

I get it, Rubio averaged two more assists than Lowry last season. Rose, on the other hand, doesn’t come close.

But Mr. Lowry had 22.4 PPG last year!

You could slice and dice the stats above however you want. However you choose to analyze this stat, 22.4 PPG is 22.4 PPG.

Last year was a great offensive year for Kyle Lowry. He was the superior scorer.

So Thibs, it boils down to this two-part question: what would be the reasons for you to trade Ricky Rubio and sign Derrick Rose or Kyle Lowry?

Ricky Rubio, it’s pretty clear (in my mind) why you would trade him. You inherited the defensive wizard, so he’s not your guy.

Derrick Rose, I think you want him because he conjures memories of you going to the playoffs.

(What’s that word…oh right, nostalgia)

What about Kyle Lowry? What’s the justification for signing him?

I have a simple answer for you:

That’s all it takes!

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.