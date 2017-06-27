Dear Thibs,

There’s a ton of Ricky Rubio rumors last season, and for most of this offseason.

Here’s this one:

Follow-up to yesterday's Ricky Rubio story: League sources say Utah is among the teams to express trade interest in the veteran point guard. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

And the latest one:

Dan Barreiro on KFAN yesterday mentioned there's a report that theirs talks of Rubio to Utah, Diaws NG to Houston, Beverly to MN https://t.co/WFmzmLbxTb — Goose Oberstar (@MapleJordan43) June 27, 2017

I don’t get it anymore Thibs….

Why would you consider trading Rubio to the Jazz, a team with a 51-31 record last season, a team that is in our division, a team that will get better with Ricky Rubio.

Not worse, Thibs, better.

He’s going to take his 9.1 APG with him and his playmaking abilities running the court.

Is that what you want, Thibs?

I would like to pretend I know the reasons. One, you inherited the assist wizard from the previous regime. Two, you want to bring in your point guard, someone who will average more PPG than assist.

But to be honest with you…I don’t know anymore. That is why I’m asking you, Thibs.

If I were you, I don’t see any reason to trade Rubio. He’s under a team friendly contract, he’s improved his shots last season.

Check this out:

What’s there not to like, Thibs? You’re telling me you don’t like his percentages at the perimeter and the right corner?

I do, and I think Ricky Rubio will get better next season playing in your system.

I mean, haha, it’s not like Ricky Rubio regressed offensively. Check out his PPG last season too. Up from 10.1 PPG in 2015-2016.

You get the point Thibs. I’m not going to defend Ricky Rubio by lambasting you with statistics. (you know that department better than I do).

My point is from a Timberwolves fan perspective, Ricky Rubio is the perfect point guard for the Timberwolves, someone with great basketball instincts, someone who will bounce pass balls to Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and now Jimmy Butler!

Ricky Rubio’s also someone who is universally liked by Timberwolves fans. And the clubhouse? (I wouldn’t be surprised)

Alright, Thibs…let’s be honest: you know this as well as I do. Ricky Rubio is adored, admired and respected by (almost) everyone.

What’s there to not like about him?

(I betchu Mr. Taylor will agree with my sentiments)

What about you, Thibs? Do you agree with me?

If you do, then why would you want to trade him, a fan-favorite, to our division rival?

It doesn’t make sense anymore.

So please, Thibs. Please put an end to the rumors.

Please hold onto Ricky Rubio…

…once and for all!

—DP

Go Timberwolves! Get your howl on.