Thibs.

When you (re)joined the Timberwolves as the head coach and the president of basketball operations, you inherited a lot of young, talented players.

You were pretty clear about the big three’s role in Minnesota: Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine and Karl-Anthony Towns.

And even Gorgui Dieng.

So what about Ricky Rubio? Why is Ricky Rubio‘s role with the Timberwolves still unclear, especially when he’s under a reasonable contract?

The confusion began when you drafted Kris Dunn, a promising point guard who was not ready to replace Rubio.

The confusion simmered when you considered trading Rubio at the deadline.

And now with this article floating in the public, the confusion lingers:

Ricky Rubio said he'd like his opinion to carry more weight in the Minnesota Timberwolves front office decisionshttps://t.co/dyQVLKLVMJ — Eurohoops.net (@Eurohoopsnet) June 4, 2017

Why is that? Why do you insist, or publicly imply rather, that Rubio’s future with the Timberwolves is in limbo?

Ricky Rubio has been very clear about his feelings. On multiple occasions:

Never stress over what you can't control. — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) February 22, 2017

" Difficulties are meant to rouse, not to discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict. " — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) February 24, 2017

Ricky Rubio loves it here. In an ideal world, he would love to stay.

Plus, Ricky Rubio’s been our go-to guy for assists. He’s bounce-passing balls to the other Timberpups and rattling threes from the wing:

I dont think Rubio’s basketball is the problem. And its certainly not his likability.

The problem begins with you, the President of Basketball Operations. You’re not sure how Ricky Rubio fits into your plans.

And that’s not good for Kris Dunn or Tyus Jones. They need to know where they stand, if the Timberwolves are going to maximize these assets.

It’s also a problem for the other Timberpups. They depend on Rubio’s assists to the paint for the layup. They depend on Rubio’s assists to the wings for the long two, or the assists to the corners for the three.

By subtracting Rubio from the equation, you are clearly creating a void in PG. Kris Dunn, right now, is not ready for the starting lineup. Neither is Tyus Jones.

But who knows what your real plans are. You could add another PG who is not afraid to attack the basket—like Derrick Rose or Jimmy Butler, players that you are familiar with.

These are, of course, just rumors. And rumors involving Rubio does not bode well for the Timberwolves franchise, the players, and the fanbase.

So Thibs, you can no longer stall. It is no longer acceptable.

Either Ricky Rubio stays with the Timberwolves, or he leaves.

You need to decide.

I think I made myself pretty clear. Until next time, Go Timberwolves!

